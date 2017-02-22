Only one month after his appointment as the White House’s chief digital officer, Gerrit Lansing quietly left his role with the Trump administration.

A source familiar with Lansing’s departure said the former Hill employee stepped down from the office in mid-February because of a business interest in an online fundraising platform called Revv. Multiple media outlets report Lansing is a CEO and co-founder of Revv, however his LinkedIn profile does not include the company.

Politico reported that Lansing was one of six White House staffers who couldn’t pass an FBI background check. Politico said those staffers were escorted from the White House last week.

Lansing’s current job according to LinkedIn is listed as the chief digital officer for the Republican National Committee, a position he’s held since June 2015.

Lansing’s Twitter account as of Feb. 22 still says he is “@WhiteHouse Chief Digital Officer.”

Multiple requests for comment from Lansing and the White House were not immediately returned.

Lansing spent his short time in public office defending the U.S. Digital Service and 18F.

During a Jan. 26 a General Services Administration’s Technology Transformation Service (TTS) townhall, employees who spoke to Federal News Radio on the condition of anonymity said Lansing assured them that the Trump administration’s hiring freeze would not block the hiring of talented IT employees.

“He said the administration would protect the ability we have to do tour-of-duty hiring,” said one GSA employee. “Gerrit said they have already incorporated language into OMB’s guidance that is coming out in the next few weeks that protects 18F and USDS from the hiring freeze. They said it’s a done deal. They didn’t go into a ton of detail, but said they had to get creative in the guidance.”

After Federal News Radio’s Jan. 23 story on the future of the U.S. Digital Service, Lansing tweeted “FYI: @FDS is here to stay in the new administration. Period.”

Lansing’s role was announced Jan. 19 in a statement from then-incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

“These exceptional individuals will play key roles in supporting President-elect Trump’s America-first agenda,” Priebus said. “I look forward to working with each and every one of them as we make the President-elect’s vision for our country a reality.”

Lansing’s position was previously held by Jason Goldman. Goldman, who worked for Google and Twitter, was appointed by President Barack Obama to serve as the country’s first chief digital officer.