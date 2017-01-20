Sports Listen

Call for Nigeria military chief to stop intimidating press

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 5:22 am
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The Committee to Protect Journalists is calling for Nigeria’s army chief to stop intimidating a news website and drop defamation charges.

It says police on Thursday detained Premium Times’ publisher Dapo Olorunyomi and reporter Evelyn Okakwu for hours, acting on a criminal complaint filed by chief of army staff Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai.

Buratai had complained about the site’s exclusive reporting of a major defeat suffered in a battle with Boko Haram Islamic extremists that left dozens of soldiers missing in action.

The defamation charge relates to a December story saying the Code of Conduct Bureau is investigating Buratai for alleged false declaration of assets over a property in Dubai.

The CPJ Friday called the move “a transparent ploy to intimidate and silence Premium Times’ staff for their critical reporting.”

