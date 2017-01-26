Sports Listen

Chinese send fake Trump tweets as jokes, New Year wishes

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 5:34 am
BEIJING (AP) — In China, Twitter is blocked but fake tweets by @realdonaldtrump look set to become the latest internet sensation.

Online users are flocking to a new Chinese website that lets them generate images of fake tweets that look just like those sent by President Donald Trump’s distinctive personal Twitter account — replete with his avatar and a real-time timestamp.

Jike, the Shanghai-based startup running the website, says that in just four days, users have created more than a million fake @realdonaldtrump tweets in Chinese and English.

The “tweets,” which often mimic Trump’s tone and affinity for exclamation marks, are being shared on Chinese social networking sites to crack jokes, tout online goods and send Lunar New Year greetings.

