Germany: woman investigated over hoax migrant rape claim

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 11:14 am
BERLIN (AP) — Police in Bavaria say a 55-year-old local woman is under investigation for a hoax report that circulated on Facebook of a brutal rape committed by an asylum-seeker.

Police in Rosenheim said Monday that the woman, whom they didn’t identify, is being investigated on suspicion of incitement and of falsely reporting a crime.

Last week, the police force took the unusual step of denying the report that a 17-year-old girl had been brutally raped by an asylum-seeker and required an emergency operation, and that authorities were covering up the case.

The move came as the issue of fake news, particularly related to migrants, has become a hot topic in Germany ahead of a national election expected in September.

Topics:
Media News
