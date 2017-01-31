Sports Listen

Israel media: Army orders residents out of West Bank outpost

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli media are reporting that the military ordered residents of a West Bank settlement outpost to leave within 48 hours.

The Ynet news website and other outlets say the army posted a notice at the entrance to the Amona outpost Tuesday, and Ynet ran a picture of the order. The military had no immediate comment.

Israel’s Supreme Court ruled in 2014 that Amona was built on private Palestinian land and must be demolished. It later set Feb. 8 as the final date for it to be demolished.

The court is reportedly set to rule on a state relocation plan later in the day.

Amona is the largest of about 100 unauthorized outposts erected in the West Bank without permission but generally tolerated by the Israeli government.

