Rotting radishes stinking up Pennsylvania town

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 9:24 am
JERSEY SHORE, Pa. (AP) — A television station has found the reason one central Pennsylvania town stinks: a field of decaying radishes.

WNEP-TV (http://bit.ly/2jGF7LV ) began investigating after residents of in the town of Jersey Shore complained the odor was turning the place into Funkytown.

Some people thought their propane tanks were leaking. Others say the smell was worse than dead deer or rotting pumpkins. The station even visited the sewer plant, which smelled OK.

The culprit, it turns out, is a field of radishes planted by T. A. Seeds, a company in nearby Nippenose Township.

The company plants the radishes to scavenge for natural nutrients left in the soil. The crops normally decay before the spring thaw, but they’ve rotted earlier this year because of unusually warm temperatures this month.

Information from: WNEP-TV, http://www.wnep.com

