Fire at east China foot massage parlor kills 18

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 10:17 am < a min read
BEIJING (AP) — A fire at a foot massage parlor in eastern China on Sunday killed 18 people and injured two others, state media reported.

Workers jumped out of windows to escape the blaze, which broke out at the Zuxintang parlor at around 4 p.m., and firefighters rushed to the scene, according to state broadcaster China Central Television. No cause of the fire was given.

The parlor is located in Tiantai county in Zhejiang province, CCTV said.

China has laws on workplace safety, but enforcement is often lax.

