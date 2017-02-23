Sports Listen

In Denmark, first blasphemy charge since 1971

By master February 23, 2017 5:40 am < a min read
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish prosecutor says a 42-year-old man in northern Denmark has been charged with blasphemy for allegedly burning the Quran and posting a video of it on Facebook.

Jan Reckendorff says it was the first time since 1971 that a person was charged for “publicly mocking a religious community’s religious doctrines or worship,” adding it is punishable by imprisonment for up to four months or fine.

Reckendorff said Wednesday the man, who wasn’t identified, burned the Quran in his backyard and posted the video Dec. 27, 2015 on an anti-Muslim Facebook page.

No date for a trial was set.

