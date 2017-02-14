Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezePaid LeaveDoDFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Media News

Home » The Associated Press » Media News » Report says Islamic State…

Report says Islamic State extremists using mainstream media

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 8:02 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — A report based on a translated Islamic State group document says the extremists consider mainstream media to be an effective weapon for spreading its message

The International Center for the Study of Radicalization and Political Violence in London said Monday that IS has a multi-pronged media strategy to gain support that includes launching media “projectiles.”

The report by senior researcher Charlie Winter is based on a 55-page document published by Islamic State last year. It finds effective use of mainstream media, “if leveraged correctly,” can have more “far-reaching” power than the most powerful bombs.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

The report says the militants’ strategy depends on offering a positive, coherent narrative about its self-proclaimed caliphate and is based on the belief that propaganda production and dissemination is at times more important than military battles.

Advertisement

Topics:
Media News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Media News » Report says Islamic State…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Department of Commerce and Labor created

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor lifts weights during the Ike Strength Fest competition

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended