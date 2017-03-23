Sports Listen

Mexican journalist shot dead in northern state of Chihuahua

By master
March 23, 2017
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican journalist has been shot dead in the northern state of Chihuahua.

Miroslava Breach was a correspondent for the national newspaper La Jornada in the state capital, also called Chihuahua.

La Jornada reports that the 54-year-old Breach was shot eight times Thursday morning as she was leaving her home and died while being taken to the hospital.

It says she was accompanied by one of her three sons at the time of the attack.

Advertisement

La Jornada says she worked for the paper for 15 years and also for newspapers in Chihuahua state.

Mexico is one of the world’s most dangerous places for journalists. With Breach’s killing, at least three have been slain in the country this month.

