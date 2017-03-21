Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Media News

Home » The Associated Press » Media News » UK media: Martin McGuinness,…

UK media: Martin McGuinness, an IRA and Sinn Fein leader who became a minister of peacetime Northern Ireland, has died.

By master
and The Associated Press March 21, 2017 2:31 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — UK media: Martin McGuinness, an IRA and Sinn Fein leader who became a minister of peacetime Northern Ireland, has died.

Topics:
All News Media News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Media News » UK media: Martin McGuinness,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends troops to Alabama

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7202 -0.0018 1.39%
L 2020 25.1942 -0.0128 2.42%
L 2030 27.9646 -0.0264 3.47%
L 2040 30.0577 -0.0354 3.99%
L 2050 17.2106 -0.0244 4.47%
G Fund 15.2652 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.5211 0.0301 0.94%
C Fund 32.8836 -0.0653 5.95%
S Fund 42.8203 -0.2099 4.66%
I Fund 26.4134 0.0059 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.