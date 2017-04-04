Sports Listen

German officials meet with journalist imprisoned in Turkey

By master
and The Associated Press April 4, 2017 5:56 am < a min read
ISTANBUL (AP) — German officials have met with a German-Turkish journalist imprisoned since January in Istanbul and say he’s doing well, but suffering from being kept in solitary confinement.

Foreign Ministry official Michael Roth told reporters that Deniz Yucel met Tuesday with Consul General Georg Birgelen and a German consulate attorney in prison.

It was the first consular contact Yucel, a reporter for Die Welt newspaper, has been allowed since he was arrested on charges of producing terrorist propaganda and incitement to hatred — accusations he denies.

The case has been one of several issues that have led to increased friction between the Germany and Turkey in recent months.

Roth thanked the Turkish government for allowing access to Yucel, saying that Germany expected it to continue and was still working for his release.

