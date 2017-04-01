Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Media News

Home » The Associated Press » Media News » Gunmen kidnap Somali journalist…

Gunmen kidnap Somali journalist outside capital: Editor

By master
and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 7:33 am < a min read
Share

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — An editor in Somalia says gunmen have kidnapped a local journalist on the outskirts of the capital.

Ahmedwali Hussein says Hanad Ali Guled with the Goobjoog radio and television station was taken by six men on his way to work early Saturday.

Hussein says the journalist called his family from an unknown location and said he was being tortured by his abductors. Hussein says Guled had received death threats a day earlier.

The abduction is reminder of the dangers that reporters face in a war-torn country where authorities have struggled to maintain security amid attacks by the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the abduction.

Somalia is often called one of the world’s most dangerous places for media workers.

Topics:
All News Media News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Media News » Gunmen kidnap Somali journalist…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.