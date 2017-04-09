Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Media News

Home » The Associated Press » Media News » India news presenter learns…

India news presenter learns of husband’s death on live TV

By master
and The Associated Press April 9, 2017 3:18 am < a min read
Share

NEW DELHI (AP) — People across India are hailing the composure of a television news presenter who learned of her husband’s death as she delivered a breaking news report on live TV.

Supreet Kaur was reading the morning news bulletin for India’s IBC24 channel in Chhattisgarh state Saturday when a reporter called in a story about a fatal road crash.

Although the reporter didn’t name the three victims, Kaur realized her husband was among the dead from the details of the story.

Ravikant Mittal, IBC24’s editor-in-chief, said Sunday, “For a moment her voice trembled, but she collected herself and carried on reading the news till the bulletin got over 10 minutes later.”

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

“Amazing grace” was one of the many comments on Twitter as Kaur’s story went viral on social media.

___

Online:

Topics:
All News Media News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Media News » India news presenter learns…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.