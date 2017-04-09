India news presenter learns of husband’s death on live TV

NEW DELHI (AP) — People across India are hailing the composure of a television news presenter who learned of her husband’s death as she delivered a breaking news report on live TV.
Supreet Kaur was reading the morning news bulletin for India’s IBC24 channel in Chhattisgarh state Saturday when a reporter called in a story about a fatal road crash.
Although the reporter didn’t name the three victims, Kaur realized her husband was among the dead from the details of the story.
Ravikant Mittal, IBC24’s editor-in-chief, said Sunday, “For a moment her voice trembled, but she collected herself and carried on reading the news till the bulletin got over 10 minutes later.”
“Amazing grace” was one of the many comments on Twitter as Kaur’s story went viral on social media.
