Man brandishing weapons in video will not face charges

and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 8:58 pm < a min read
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police say a man asked to leave an anti-Muslim event in South Dakota who later appeared in a video on Facebook brandishing weapons will not face charges.

Sam Clemens, Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman, told the Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2oldKpT ) that security officers believed the man had a weapon and asked him to leave. The man left and went to his car.

A video then appeared on Facebook showing him in a vehicle holding up weapons and ammunition and saying: “Be scared.”

He was wearing a t-shirt that said “I am Muslim,” ”I open carry … And conceal carry,” and “I am only dangerous if you are stupid.”

Clemens said police and FBI determined he posed no threat and had done nothing illegal. Concealed carry is legal in South Dakota.

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com

