Police: Clarksburg school threat posed no credible danger

CLARKSBURG, Md. (AP) — Investigators say a school shooting threat posted on social media posed no credible danger for Clarksburg High School in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Media outlets report that Clarksburg High School officials sent out a message Sunday evening via Twitter about a potential threat to the school posted on Instagram. WRC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2oAQTYh) that the threat said, in part, “I can shoot up Clarksburg High School better than Columbine.”

The post was later removed.

Montgomery County Police Captain Paul Starks says Montgomery County Schools are handling the disciplinary actions. He says the 15-year-old student who made the post “expressed remorse” for his actions.

A larger police presence will be at the school Monday.