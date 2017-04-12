TSP Stock Funds Keep On Keeping On

The first quarter returns of the Thrift Savings Plans are pretty much the same as those for the 2016 year. That is very good.

The large cap stock index C fund returned 6.1 percent during the months of January, February and March of this year. The small-cap S fund returned 4.6 percent during the same period. The international stock index I-fund, which often brings up the rear returned 7.34 percent during the quarter. Which tells investors what? Just that stocks are having a good run, that a long-time loser can do very well and that markets are hard to predict. Experts who predicted the market would tank after President Trumps’ election were wrong. So far.

Smart people, maybe, would bought the I-fund when it was down. As in buying low. But although most investors know the buy-low-sell-high mantra many do just the opposite when in a real world situation. Tens of thousands of active and retired TSP investors jumped out of the stock market during the Great Recession, seeking the comfort of the steady treasury securities G-fund. And they also switched their buying patterns so that during the long-u;pward rebound of the stock market they missed out on stocks that were, in effect, on sale. So far.

The annual returns for stock funds are short-term. The quarterly returns are even shorter. They may tell a story, and point to a the best investment path. Or not.

So do these short-term results mean something? Maybe, possibly. But do they have any long-term message.

