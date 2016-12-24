Sports Listen

Trending:

PayTSPUSAIDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Of Consuming Interest

Previous Story Helping the homeless survive winter – 12/18/16
Home » Radio Interviews » Of Consuming Interest » Hospice care - 12/25/16

Hospice care – 12/25/16

By Shirley Rooker December 24, 2016 11:39 am
Share
111316_Of Consuming Interest

Shirley Rooker | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

Ben Marcantonio and Tim McDonough, representatives of the Hospice of the Chesapeake, discuss the concept of hospice, the many programs it has to help terminally ill patients and their families as well as a special program honoring veterans.

Topics:
Ben Marcantonio hospice care Hospice of the Chesapeake Of Consuming Interest Shirley Rooker Tim McDonough
Leave A Comment
Home » Radio Interviews » Of Consuming Interest » Hospice care - 12/25/16
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Sundays, 10:30 p.m.

Host Shirley Rooker

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1913: The Federal Reserve System is established

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Of Consuming Interest

Previous Story Helping the homeless survive winter – 12/18/16