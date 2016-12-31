Sports Listen

When your house is not your own – 1/1/17

By Shirley Rooker December 31, 2016 11:49 am
Ilya Somin, a professor at the George Mason University School of Law, discusses eminent domain law, the Kelo case, which had a significant impact on the rights of landowners, and how some states have taken steps to protect property holders’ rights.

eminent domain Ilya Somin Of Consuming Interest Shirley Rooker
Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.

