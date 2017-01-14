Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Of Consuming Interest

Previous Story Insurance Fraud Hall of Shame – 1/8/17
Home » Radio Interviews » Of Consuming Interest » New technology brings us…

New technology brings us closer to the Jetsons – 1/15/17

By Shirley Rooker January 14, 2017 9:25 am
Share
011517_Of Consuming Interest

Shirley Rooker | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

Debra Berlyn of Consumer Policy Solutions discusses new technology, including smart beds and smart cars as well as the many developments in robotics, such as robots that fold your laundry.

Topics:
Consumer Policy Solutions Debra Berlyn new technology Of Consuming Interest Shirley Rooker smart technology
Leave A Comment
Home » Radio Interviews » Of Consuming Interest » New technology brings us…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Sundays, 10:30 p.m.

Host Shirley Rooker

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Of Consuming Interest

Previous Story Insurance Fraud Hall of Shame – 1/8/17