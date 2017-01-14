New technology brings us closer to the Jetsons – 1/15/17

Trending:
Shirley Rooker
|
November 30, -0001 12:00 am
Download audio
Debra Berlyn of Consumer Policy Solutions discusses new technology, including smart beds and smart cars as well as the many developments in robotics, such as robots that fold your laundry.
Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.
Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.
A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.