Is your car spying on you? – 2/5/17

Trending:
Shirley Rooker
|
November 30, -0001 12:00 am
Download audio
You may not know this, but your car is collecting lots of information about your driving habits and history. Who has access to this data and for what purpose? We speak with Lauren Smith, policy counsel at The Future of Privacy Forum.
Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.
A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.