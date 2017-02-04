Sports Listen

Of Consuming Interest

Is your car spying on you? – 2/5/17

By Shirley Rooker February 4, 2017 9:31 am < a min read
020417_Of Consuming Interest

Shirley Rooker | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

You may not know this, but your car is collecting lots of information about your driving habits and history. Who has access to this data and for what purpose? We speak with Lauren Smith, policy counsel at The Future of Privacy Forum.

Topics:
automotive technology Lauren Smith Of Consuming Interest privacy Shirley Rooker The Future of Privacy Forum
Leave A Comment
Host Shirley Rooker

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.

