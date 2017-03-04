Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Of Consuming Interest

Home » Radio Interviews » Of Consuming Interest » Before you get on…

Before you get on that next flight – 3/5/17

By Shirley Rooker March 4, 2017 10:17 am < a min read
Share
030517_Of Consuming Interest

Shirley Rooker | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

Julian Mark Kheel of thepointsguy.com lists some things you might want to know about commercial air travel before you get on that next flight.

Topics:
air travel Julian Mark Kheel Of Consuming Interest Shirley Rooker thepointsguy.com
Leave A Comment
Home » Radio Interviews » Of Consuming Interest » Before you get on…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Sundays, 10:30 p.m.

Host Shirley Rooker

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.