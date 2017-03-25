Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Of Consuming Interest

Home » Radio Interviews » Of Consuming Interest » Crowdfunding: the good and…

Crowdfunding: the good and the bad – 3/26/17

By Shirley Rooker March 25, 2017 1:17 pm < a min read
Share
081416_Of Consuming Interest

Shirley rooker | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

Owen Donley with the Securities and Exchange Commission discusses crowdfunding and its pluses and minuses, as well as the concerns about asset recovery companies. In addition, he talks about the FIVE red flags for investors.

Topics:
asset recovery companies crowdfunding Of Consuming Interest Owen Donley SEC Securities and Exchange Commission Shirley Rooker
Leave A Comment
Home » Radio Interviews » Of Consuming Interest » Crowdfunding: the good and…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Sundays, 10:30 p.m.

Host Shirley Rooker

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.