Getting ready for retirement – 3/19/17

By Shirley Rooker March 18, 2017 11:49 am < a min read
Download audio

Judy Ward, senior financial analyst with T. Rowe Price, discusses a new study on how Gen Xers and Baby Boomers view retirement, the differences in their planning and expectations for retirement.

Topics:
Judy Ward Of Consuming Interest retirement planning Shirley Rooker T. Rowe Price
Sundays, 10:30 p.m.

Host Shirley Rooker

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.

