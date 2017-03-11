Sports Listen

What you need to know before your next move – 3/12/17

By Shirley Rooker March 11, 2017 11:35 am < a min read
Shirley Rooker | March 11, 2017 11:30 am

Scott Michael, president and CEO of the American Moving and Storage Association, provides excellent advice on moving, including how to find the best mover, how to negotiate a contract and scams to avoid.

