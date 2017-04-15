The FCC’s plans for you – 4/16/17

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.
|Apr 13, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.7042
|-0.0178
|1.73%
|L 2020
|25.0919
|-0.0534
|2.91%
|L 2030
|27.7499
|-0.0978
|4.13%
|L 2040
|29.7740
|-0.1252
|4.73%
|L 2050
|17.0171
|-0.0829
|5.28%
|G Fund
|15.2891
|0.0010
|0.59%
|F Fund
|17.7770
|0.0560
|0.93%
|C Fund
|32.3062
|-0.2211
|6.07%
|S Fund
|41.9509
|-0.3748
|4.57%
|I Fund
|26.2532
|-0.0802
|7.35%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.