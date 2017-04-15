Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Of Consuming Interest

Home » Radio Interviews » Of Consuming Interest » The FCC's plans for…

The FCC’s plans for you – 4/16/17

By Shirley Rooker April 15, 2017 12:17 pm < a min read
Share
041617_Of Consuming Interest

Shirley Rooker | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

Ajit Pai, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, discusses initiatives to deploy broadband to rural and low-income areas, rule changes to protect consumers from robocalls, and the prohibition of cell phone use on airplanes.

Topics:
Ajit Pai Broadband access cell phones FCC Federal Communications Commission Of Consuming Interest robocalls Shirley Rooker
Leave A Comment
Home » Radio Interviews » Of Consuming Interest » The FCC's plans for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Sundays, 10:30 p.m.

Host Shirley Rooker

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.