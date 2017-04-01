Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Of Consuming Interest

Home » Radio Interviews » Of Consuming Interest » Making legal services affordable…

Making legal services affordable – 4/2/16

By Shirley Rooker April 1, 2017 9:29 am < a min read
Share
103016_Of Consuming Interest

Shirley Rooker | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

Tom Gordon of Responsive Law discusses a new portal added to the organization’s website that connects consumers to low-cost legal services. He also talks about the failure of the American Bar Association to institute meaningful changes that would make affordable legal services available to consumers.

Topics:
affordable legal help Of Consuming Interest Responsive Law Shirley Rooker Tom Gordon
Leave A Comment
Home » Radio Interviews » Of Consuming Interest » Making legal services affordable…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Sundays, 10:30 p.m.

Host Shirley Rooker

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.