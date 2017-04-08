Sports Listen

New technology brings us closer to the Jetsons – 4/9/17

By Shirley Rooker April 8, 2017
Debra Berlyn of Consumer Policy Solutions discusses new technology, including smart beds and smart cars as well as the many developments in robotics, such as robots that fold your laundry.

Consumer Policy Solutions Debra Berlyn new technology smart technology
Host Shirley Rooker

Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today.

