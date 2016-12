This week on “Off the Shelf”, Jon Etherton, president of Etherton and Associates, provides a briefing on the key acquisition-related provisions in the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act (the NDAA).

The 2017 NDAA continues the Hill’s drive to reform DoD acquisition with the goal of increasing access to commercial innovation to support the warfighter.

Etherton highlights several significant provisions, including language addressing commercial items, LPTA, and the Cost Accounting Standards. He also addresses the NDAA’s elimination, and reorganization of, the Office of Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics (AT&L).