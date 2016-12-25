The state of government-industry communications

(This show originally aired on November 15, 2016)

This week on “Off the Shelf”, Mike Pullen, director, CGI Strategic Operations, discusses the vital role government-industry communication can play in developing sound requirements and navigating the procurement process to deliver best value outcomes to meet agency mission needs.

A true myth-buster, Pullen also shares his thoughts on the current state of communication between government and industry and provides his insights and recommendations on how government and industry can increase and improve communications during the procurement process.