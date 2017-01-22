Sports Listen

Taking the federal digital leap

January 22, 2017 6:04 pm
Head Shot of Kymm McCabe
Kymm McCabe, technology principal, Deloitte Consulting

(This show originally aired on January 3, 2017)

This week on “Off the Shelf”, Kymm McCabe, technology principal with Deloitte Consulting LLP, discusses her recent Nextgov Tech Insider feature article “Taking the Federal Digital Leap: Inevitable, Imperative and Doable.”  

She shares the keys to “digital transformation” in the federal space — highlighting the need to develop a holistic digital strategy.

McCabe emphasizes the imperative of inclusion, diversity and collaboration across federal departments, teams and offices to bring fresh perspectives and ideas.

She also shares her thoughts on the central importance of the citizen/employee experience as the number one priority of successful digital transformation initiatives.

Finally, McCabe shares lessons learned from recent federal digital transformation efforts.

