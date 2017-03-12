Key trends in federal IT

(This show originally aired on February 14, 2017)

This week on “Off the Shelf”, Tim Hurlebaus, president of CGI Federal, discusses key trends shaping the federal information technology and services market place.

He shares his insights on how digital transformation is changing the way the federal government operates by eliminating stovepipes and leveraging multiple technologies to better service the American people.

Hurlebaus also discusses CGI’s drive for innovation in supporting federal cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data analytics and visualization.

Advertisement

Finally, he highlights CGI’s on-Shore Centers creating high quality employment opportunities in economically challenged communities across the country.