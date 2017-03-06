Sports Listen

Procurement & the presidential transition

March 6, 2017 4:45 pm < a min read
Head shot of Bill Gormley
Bill Gormley, president, The Gormley Group

This week on “Off the Shelf”, Bill Gormley, president of the Gormley Group and Chair of the Coalition for Government Procurement, provides his thoughts on the opportunities and challenges facing the transition’s new procurement leadership team.

Gormley also provides update on the transition’s potential impact on category management, measuring success of the procurement system and Total Acquisition Cost (TAC).  He also share his insights on leadership as the key to successful procurement outcomes.

Topics:
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Bill Gormley Category management Coalition for Government Procurement Contracts/Awards Off the Shelf presidential transition procurement Radio Interviews Roger Waldron The Gormley Group total acquisition cost
