The Section 809 Acquisition Advisory Panel

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.
Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.
|Mar 20, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.7202
|-0.0018
|1.39%
|L 2020
|25.1942
|-0.0128
|2.42%
|L 2030
|27.9646
|-0.0264
|3.47%
|L 2040
|30.0577
|-0.0354
|3.99%
|L 2050
|17.2106
|-0.0244
|4.47%
|G Fund
|15.2652
|0.0030
|0.38%
|F Fund
|17.5211
|0.0301
|0.94%
|C Fund
|32.8836
|-0.0653
|5.95%
|S Fund
|42.8203
|-0.2099
|4.66%
|I Fund
|26.4134
|0.0059
|4.37%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.