The Section 809 Acquisition Advisory Panel

March 20, 2017 5:32 pm 1 min read
(This show originally aired on January 30th, 2017)

This week on “Off the Shelf”, Deidre Lee, current chair of the Section 809 Acquisition Advisory Panel and former Office of Federal Procurement Policy administrator and former director of Defense Procurement and Acquisition Policy, joins host Roger Waldron for a briefing on the Section 809 Panel’s mission, organization and agenda for its ongoing review of DoD acquisition.

Deidre Lee, chair, Section 809 Acquisition Advisory Panel

The Section 809 panel was established by Congress to review applicable acquisition regulations for the Department of Defense to identify opportunities to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the defense procurement process.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Lee discusses the panel’s areas of focus, including six separate working groups that are focusing on specific topics, including, but not limited to, regulatory review, multiple award contracting, streamlined acquisition, barriers to entry, and how to measure success.

Lee also provides insights on the key questions the panel is asking about the overall framework and performance of the defense procurement system.   For example, access to commercial innovation is a key focus of the panel.

An interim panel report is due to Congress this Fall with the final report due in two years.

Acquisition Acquisition Policy Coalition for Government Procurement commercial innovation Contracts/Awards Defense defense procurement Deidre Lee DoD DoD acquisition Multiple award contract Off the Shelf OFPP Other DoD Agencies Radio Interviews Roger Waldron Section 809 Panel
