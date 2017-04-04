An analysis of the federal budget

This week on “Off the Shelf”, Brian Friel, founder and CEO of Nation Analytics, provides analysis of President Donald Trump’s budget outline and priorities, highlighting the potential agency winner and losers—and what it could mean for contractors navigating the federal market.

Friel also shares his analysis of the current multiple award IDIQ market—focusing on the growth across high performing contract vehicles like Alliant and OASIS.

In addition, he discusses the growing trend of agencies using the objective, self-scoring, evaluation model in source selections. A process first used in the OASIS procurement. What does the expanding use of this model mean for the federal market? Find out this week on Off the Shelf.