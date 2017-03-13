Trump to sign government reorg order today

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order today calling for agencies to analyze their efforts in preparation for a major reorganization.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said March 13 at the daily briefing that the order will ask agencies to identify where money is being wasted, how services can be improved and whether or not the services are benefiting the nation.

“This is the beginning of a long overdue reorganization of the federal government and another significant step toward the President’s often stated goal of making it more efficient, effective and accountable to the American people,” Spicer said.

The signing of the EO will come after the first meeting of the cabinet.

Spicer said Trump will provide direction to the secretaries to bring back to their departments to ensure the entire administration is working toward the same goals.

It’s unclear still how much change the administration wants as an end result of the reorganization effort.

Spicer said Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget, may not have a target, but wants to evaluate each program on what they do or don’t do.

“There is no set number we are driving down to as we review government,” Spicer said. “Sometimes you just walk into an agency and you realize that mission is no longer relevant or that it’s duplicative in three other agencies or there are too many people performing a function that no longer exists for a variety of reasons. That’s why the mission is critical that Director Mulvaney was given the mandate to go out and get all these different agencies and departments to review themselves and to provide feedback to him as to where we could go.”

Federal News Radio first reported the development of an executive order to reorganize the government in February. The draft required agencies to to quickly turn around plans to improve how the department meets its mission. The draft also details a list of elements the agencies need to include in those plans ranging from a list of programs that are duplicative to whether state and local governments or the private sector could do the work better to the costs of ending or merging the capabilities. The draft order also calls on agencies to determine if back-office functions are duplicative with other services within another agency, bureau or program and if so, could they be consolidated.

The idea of reorganizing the government isn’t a new one. Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush tried their hands at it. President Bush accomplished the most recent reorg by creating the Homeland Security Department in 2003.

President Obama asked Congress for reorganization authority in 2012. The White House submitted to Congress a legislative proposal called the Reforming and Consolidating Government Act of 2012 would have allowed Obama to streamline executive branch agencies, a power the office of the President last held in 1984. However, the law requires that any consolidation plan the administration comes up with must reduce the number of agencies or cut costs.

He also proposed reorganizing agencies in 2011.

This story will be updated as more details of the new executive order are released.