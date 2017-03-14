DC area feds expected to report to offices, telework on time Wednesday

The Office of Personnel Management announced on its website Tuesday night that federal offices in the Washington, D.C. region will be open Wednesday, March 15. All employees are expected to report to their worksite or begin telework on time.

Federal employees can account for their work hours using the WATS guidance of:

W orking at a worksite in the DC area,

A lternative work schedules (AWS) day off,

T eleworking, or

S cheduled leave or other paid time off.

Federal offices in the D.C. region opened on a three-hour delay on Tuesday due to the winter storm that hit the East Coast. Some feds complained to OPM about this decision on Twitter.