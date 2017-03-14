Sports Listen

DC area feds expected to report to offices, telework on time Wednesday

By Michael O'Connell | @moconnellWFED March 14, 2017 9:54 pm < a min read
The Office of Personnel Management announced on its website Tuesday night that federal offices in the Washington, D.C. region will be open Wednesday, March 15. All employees are expected to report to their worksite or begin telework on time.

Federal employees can account for their work hours using the WATS guidance of:

  • Working at a worksite in the DC area,
  • Alternative work schedules (AWS) day off,
  • Teleworking, or
  • Scheduled leave or other paid time off.

Federal offices in the D.C. region opened on a three-hour delay on Tuesday due to the winter storm that hit the East Coast. Some feds complained to OPM about this decision on Twitter.

President Trump signs government reorganization order.

