Girl’s Best Friend

Rory, the daughter of Petty Officer 2nd Class Lauren Laughlin, hangs out with Piper, part of the Cherry Capital Airport K-9 Team, at Coast Guard Station Cleveland Harbor, April 8, 2016. Piper, who works with members of Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City, Mich., and Rory met at the station as part of a meet and greet for the K-9 team and members of the Cleveland-area Coast Guard and their families.

(U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 2nd Class Lauren Laughlin)