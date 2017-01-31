DoD seeks guidance from new administration on overseas contingency fund

Pentagon Solutions - Jan. 30, 2017 http://federalnewsradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/WFED_PGM_60_01-30-2017_1400.mp3

The Defense Department has been trying to get a clear sense from the White House about what it wants and does not want in the overseas contingency operations (OCO) budget. But the last administration’s budget office left those decisions for the new administration. So now what? John Pendleton, director of defense capabilities at the Government Accountability office, shares more details.

Agency manager will often tell you how budget sequestration has made it harder for them to fulfill their missions. Now there’s evidence the Budget Control Act has put life in danger. One analyst says that seems to be the case for Marine Corps aviators. They’ve experienced a spike in training accidents. Amy Schafer, a Research Associate at the Center for a New American Security tells Federal News Radio’s Eric White how budget constraints affect Marine pilots.