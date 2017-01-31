Sports Listen

DoD seeks guidance from new administration on overseas contingency fund

By David Thornton January 31, 2017 12:31 pm < a min read
Pentagon Solutions - Jan. 30, 2017

Download audio

The Defense Department has been trying to get a clear sense from the White House about what it wants and does not want in the overseas contingency operations (OCO) budget. But the last administration’s budget office left those decisions for the new administration. So now what? John Pendleton, director of defense capabilities at the Government Accountability office, shares more details.

Agency manager will often tell you how budget sequestration has made it harder for them to fulfill their missions. Now there’s evidence the Budget Control Act has put life in danger. One analyst says that seems to be the case for Marine Corps aviators. They’ve experienced a spike in training accidents. Amy Schafer, a Research Associate at the Center for a New American Security tells Federal News Radio’s Eric White how budget constraints affect Marine pilots.

