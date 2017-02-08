Sports Listen

DoD ensures service members know how new retirement system works

By David Thornton February 8, 2017 12:33 pm < a min read
Pentagon Solutions - Feb. 6, 2017

The Defense Department is moving into the implementation phase of the new military retirement system Congress ordered it to set up just over a year ago. Federal News Radio’s Jared Serbu reports officials expect to spend most of 2017 conducting an exhaustive education campaign to make sure service members understand how the new system works.

