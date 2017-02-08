DoD ensures service members know how new retirement system works

Pentagon Solutions - Feb. 6, 2017 http://federalnewsradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/02-06-pentagon-solutions.mp3

The Defense Department is moving into the implementation phase of the new military retirement system Congress ordered it to set up just over a year ago. Federal News Radio’s Jared Serbu reports officials expect to spend most of 2017 conducting an exhaustive education campaign to make sure service members understand how the new system works.

When president-elect Donald Trump went after the intelligence community over its reports of alleged Russian election hacking, you might say it surprised the establishment. Daniel Benjamin, former coordinator for counterterrorism at the State Department and scholar at Dartmouth College, argues it may have sabotaged *President* Trump’s ability to conduct foreign policy.