DoD launches new electronic health record

The Defense Department started deployment of its new electronic health record — a major milestone last week in the $4.3 billion program known as MHS Genesis. The first site is a small clinic at Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington state. But officials say they learned big lessons they’ll carry forward as they install the system at hundreds of other military treatment facilities around the world. That’ll be a five-year effort. Stacey Cummings, DoD program executive officer for Defense Health Management Systems, talked with Federal News Radio’s Jared Serbu about the long road ahead, and the sense of relief at having pulled off the first successful deployment.

The armed services’ financial accounting have been unable to achieve the accuracy required for clean opinions from auditors, keeping them on the high risk list maintained by the Government Accountability Office. Asif Khan, director of financial management and assurance issues at the GAO, shared some details.