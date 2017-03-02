Sports Listen

DoD launches new electronic health record

By Federal News Radio Staff March 2, 2017 3:07 pm < a min read
Pentagon Solutions - February 27, 2017

The Defense Department started deployment of its new electronic health record — a major milestone last week in the $4.3 billion program known as MHS Genesis. The first site is a small clinic at Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington state. But officials say they learned big lessons they’ll carry forward as they install the system at hundreds of other military treatment facilities around the world. That’ll be a five-year effort. Stacey Cummings, DoD program executive officer for Defense Health Management Systems, talked with Federal News Radio’s Jared Serbu about the long road ahead, and the sense of relief at having pulled off the first successful deployment.

The armed services’ financial accounting have been unable to achieve the accuracy required for clean opinions from auditors, keeping them on the high risk list maintained by the Government Accountability Office. Asif Khan, director of financial management and assurance issues at the GAO, shared some details.

Agency Oversight All News Asif Khan Budget Defense Defense Health Management Systems electronic health record Fairchild Air Force Base GAO Health IT High Risk List Management Pentagon Solutions Stacey Cummings Technology Tom Temin
