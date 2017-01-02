On this day in U.S. government history

Jan. 2, 1974: Nixon sets speed limit

President Richard Nixon signed the Emergency Highway Energy Conservation Act, setting a new national speed limit.

Reacting to the West’s support of Israel in the Yom Kippur War, Arab members of OPEC stopped shipments of oil to the United States, sending the economy into a recession. In response to the embargo, the act was intended to force Americans to drive at speeds deemed more fuel efficient, thereby curbing the U.S. appetite for foreign oil. The embargo was lifted in March 1974, but gas prices remained high. The speed limit law was repealed by Congress in 1995.

(Source: History.com)