Federal News Radio turns 17 today

Today we turn 17. Walk with me down memory lane.

FederalNewsRadio.com debuted Feb. 22, 2000. What you see below is the earliest archived homepage from Sept. 24, 2001 – just two weeks after the 9/11 terror attacks.

This webpage shows our original branding and some sweet clip art.

It also shows our commitment to great ideas. Ask the CIO and Mike Causey’s Federal Report — our most well-known features, then and now.

If you were to click on the Listen Live link, you would have heard the AP Radio News clock — similar to WTOP’s all news clock — with local breaks in which we aired the Federal Report, the Federal Line, Fed Faces and Ask the CIO radio features. Four whole minutes of federal news!

Today we are 16 journalists strong who produce awarding-winning radio and digital news for the federal executive and government contractor. Last year, we exceeded our page view, revenue and profit goals.

Seventeen years after our historic debut as the world’s first internet radio station, we are better than ever — a team of editorial, custom media, sales, marketing and digital development.

It’s great to see how far we’ve come and I’m looking forward to seeing what we will accomplish in the future!