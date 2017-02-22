Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

People

Home » Management » People » Federal News Radio turns…

Federal News Radio turns 17 today

By Lisa Wolfe | @lwolfeWFED February 22, 2017 11:51 am 1 min read
Share

Today we turn 17.  Walk with me down memory lane.

FederalNewsRadio.com debuted Feb. 22, 2000.  What you see below is the earliest archived homepage from Sept. 24, 2001 – just two weeks after the 9/11 terror attacks.

federal-news-radio-2000

This webpage shows our original branding and some sweet clip art.

It also shows our commitment to great ideas. Ask the CIO and Mike Causey’s Federal Report — our most well-known features, then and now.

If you were to click on the Listen Live link, you would have heard the AP Radio News clock — similar to WTOP’s all news clock — with local breaks in which we aired the Federal Report, the Federal Line, Fed Faces and Ask the CIO radio features. Four whole minutes of federal news!

Today we are 16 journalists strong who produce awarding-winning radio and digital news for the federal executive and government contractor.  Last year, we exceeded our page view, revenue and profit goals.

Seventeen years after our historic debut as the world’s first internet radio station, we are better than ever — a team of editorial, custom media, sales, marketing and digital development.

It’s great to see how far we’ve come and I’m looking forward to seeing what we will accomplish in the future!

Related Stories

Topics:
All News birthday Federal News Radio Lisa Wolfe People
Leave A Comment
Home » Management » People » Federal News Radio turns…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Today in History

1732: George Washington born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Video: Pruitt addresses EPA employees for first time

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6604 0.0195 0.61%
L 2020 25.0734 0.0474 1.04%
L 2030 27.7865 0.0769 1.48%
L 2040 29.8460 0.0958 1.70%
L 2050 17.0787 0.0619 1.91%
G Fund 15.2384 0.0040 0.20%
F Fund 17.5344 -0.0018 0.23%
C Fund 32.7117 0.1964 1.90%
S Fund 43.4356 0.3155 2.16%
I Fund 25.6606 -0.0109 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.