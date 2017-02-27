U.S. Marshals: 200 years later

The agency within the Justice Department has played a key role in history since the presidency of George Washington.
The U.S. Marshals have held many functions: From escorting children, like Ruby Bridges, to school during times of integration to providing protection for civil rights leaders such as Martin Luther King, Jr. to doing their duty to protect federal and city buildings during riots.
But the appointment of Reeves and Douglass were seen as a step up from the past.
“[Douglass’ term] was certainly well ahead of the curve in American society as far as combating racism, as far as inclusion, the U.S. Marshals had an early history of it. Not just with African Americans, but with Hispanic-Americans, Native-Americans in the 1800s. It was certainly a landmark appointment to have,” David Turk told Lauren Larson on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.
Both Reeves and Douglass have been commemorated. Cedar House, Douglass’ residence in Anacostia, D.C., is a national landmark serviced by the National Park Service. Reeves has the only African American equestrian statue in Arkansas and may have been the true inspiration for the Lone Ranger, Turk said.
The Marshals Service also played a huge role in the integration of the University of Mississippi in 1962 and the riots surrounding then a transfer student, James Meredith. In many cases, these agents have to put their lives on the line to ensure those they protect are safe.
“One of our personnel was gravely injured and almost died,” Turk said of the 1962 riots in Oxford, Mississippi. “Luckily, there was a Border Patrol man who had good medical training and was able to do a tourniquet and save his life. But he walked around with that bullet in him for the rest of his life.”