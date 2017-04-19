Longtime Defense acquisition expert accepts R&D job at PSC

A former deputy undersecretary of Defense will serve as the Professional Services Council’s new senior advisor for research and development, the group announced Wednesday.

Bill Greenwalt, a deputy undersecretary of Defense for industrial policy under the George W. Bush administration, will take on the new R&D role after serving as a professional staff member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, a role he’s held on-and-off over a 20-year defense policy career. Prior to time on the Hill, Greenwalt served as a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he focused on a number of defense issues.

“We are delighted to have Bill join the PSC team,” PSC President and CEO David Berteau said in a press release announcing the decision. “His vast experience in the legislative and executive branches, coupled with his service with industry, will provide tremendous value to our member companies. In addition, his deep knowledge and keen insights, as well as his prior work with think tanks, will help accelerate the important research agenda of the PSC Foundation.”

As a senior R&D advisor, Greenwalt will focus on government contracting, defense, and national security matters, according to PSC.

“I look forward to joining PSC and contributing to their long-standing role as the leading advocate on government acquisition, business, and technology issues,” Greenwalt said, following the announcement.

Working at SASC in the 1990s, Greenwalt helped write the Clinger-Cohen Act, a major IT procurement law that requires chief information officers to report directly to their agencies’ secretaries.