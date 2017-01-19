Sports Listen

Trending:

Security ClearancesTSPOGETom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Science News

Previous Story World’s primates facing extinction crisis, new report says
Home » The Associated Press » Science News » Israel's national library acquires…

Israel’s national library acquires famed Judaica collection

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 7:23 am
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — The National Library of Israel says it has acquired what is considered the world’s greatest private collection of Hebrew books and manuscripts.

The Valmadonna Trust Library contains some 10,000 items — including a 15th century copy of the Hebrew Bible and one of the only two surviving copies of a 16th century Passover manuscript from Prague.

The collection, assembled over decades by London collector Jack Lunzer, was entrusted to Sotheby’s auction house in New York in 2009. Lunzer initially hoped the U.S. Library of Congress would acquire the collection, worth millions of dollars.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

Instead, some gems of the collection were sold last year to private collectors for about $12 million, and in recent weeks, the rest was acquired by Israel’s national library and an Israeli collector for an undisclosed sum.

Advertisement

Topics:
Science News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Science News » Israel's national library acquires…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security sweep

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1803: Jefferson requests funds for Lewis & Clark expedition

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Science News

Previous Story World’s primates facing extinction crisis, new report says