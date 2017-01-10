Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Science News

Previous Story Powerful undersea quake hits south Philippines, no damage
Home » The Associated Press » Science News » Jerusalem's famed Israel Museum…

Jerusalem’s famed Israel Museum gets new director

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 6:46 am
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israel Museum in Jerusalem has selected a successor to its longtime director.

The museum says in an announcement on Tuesday that Eran Neuman will take over from James Snyder who is ending his 20-year tenure to assume the newly created position of international president for the museum’s worldwide activities.

Neuman, who currently serves as Director of the David Azrieli School of Architecture at Tel Aviv University, was unanimously chosen by the museum’s board of directors.

OPM tells DC-area feds how to plan for Inauguration Day

Snyder is credited with transforming the institution into a world-class museum. Annual attendance doubled to more than 800,000 during his tenure.

Advertisement

Founded in 1965, the museum’s collections range from prehistory to contemporary art and include the most extensive holdings of Biblical and Holy Land archaeology in the world, among them the Dead Sea Scrolls.

Topics:
Science News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Science News » Jerusalem's famed Israel Museum…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Flying first class

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War threat

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Science News

Previous Story Powerful undersea quake hits south Philippines, no damage