NOAA releases plan for Alaska endangered beluga whales

By DAN JOLING January 4, 2017 7:12 pm
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A federal agency has released a recovery plan for an endangered population of Alaska beluga whales.

The National Marine Fisheries Service plan for Cook Inlet beluga whales calls for a reduction in threats of highest concern while managers try to pinpoint what has kept the population from growing.

The potential threats of highest concern are catastrophic events, such as natural disasters or oil spills, along with noise and cumulative effects of multiple stressors.

Nearly 1,300 belugas whales were counted in the 180-mile inlet in 1979.

A 2014 survey estimated just 340 of the white whales, and the population continues to trend downward.

The state of Alaska criticized the recovery plan. Division of Wildlife Conservation director Bruce Dale says it contains untenable recovery criteria that will extend hurdles to development.

Science News
