Sports Listen

Trending:

TechnologyTrump administrationNational parksTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Science News

Home » The Associated Press » Science News » Study: Climate change threatens…

Study: Climate change threatens saltmarshes, ecosystems

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 4:38 am
Share

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — New research partly blames climate change on the loss of Virginia’s saltwater marshland.

William & Mary says in a press release that these environmentally important areas support various birds and reptiles.

Researchers from the university’s Virginia Institute of Marine Science say the combination of storms and sea-level rise have pushed Virginia’s barrier islands further inland. In turn, salt marshes are buried.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Since 1870, Virginia has lost about 8,000 acres and 10 percent of its back-barrier saltmarsh habitat.

Advertisement

The study, published online in Geology, predicts similar losses in places including South Carolina, New Jersey and Germany.

Topics:
Science News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Science News » Study: Climate change threatens…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1964: 24th Amendment eliminates poll tax

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended