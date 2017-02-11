Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Science News

Home » The Associated Press » Science News » As sea levels rise,…

As sea levels rise, vital salt marshes are disappearing

By PATRICK WHITTLE February 11, 2017 7:28 am < a min read
Share

WELLS, Maine (AP) — Scientists working on an assessment of salt marshes along the U.S. coast say half of those they studied will be gone in 350 years if lost ground isn’t regained.

Salt marshes provide vital habitat for animals and are important for their role in coastal protection. But the ecosystems along the coasts are falling victim to pressures such as sea-level rise and changing land uses, and are flooded frequently by seawater.

The U.S. Geological Survey set about to determine the danger erosion poses to eight salt marshes on the two coasts. The agency says it was surprised to find all eight of the marshes losing ground, some severely.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

The study involved marshes in California, Maine, Maryland and New Jersey.

Advertisement

Topics:
Science News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Science News » As sea levels rise,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended